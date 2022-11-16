 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David L. Bleashka

David L. Bleashka

1940 – 2022

KENOSHA—David Lance Bleashka, 82 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Harvest Home Assisted Living, Mt. Pleasant, WI.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI with Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Peter Catholic Church, in his memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign David’s Online Memorial Book at:

www.prokofuneralhome.com

