David L. Bleashka

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. -11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI with Mass of Christian Burial to commence at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held privately in St. George Cemetery, Kenosha, WI. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or St. Peter Catholic Church, in his memory.