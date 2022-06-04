KENOSHA—David L. Hein, age 61, of Kenosha, passed away on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Hospice Alliance in Kenosha, Wisconsin. David was born in Kenosha on August 9, 1960; the son of Dwayne and Betty (Guldan) Hein. After graduating from Bradford High School in 1978; David attended the Kenosha Technical Institute, where he received an Associate Degree in Fluid Mechanics. He worked as a Laboratory Technician for Abbott Laboratories for many years, and also drove for Roehl Trucking and worked most recently for Amazon. David was the consummate outdoorsman. He found himself most comfortable either camping, fishing, trapshooting, or hunting. David will be dearly missed by his siblings, Vicky (Gerry) Grimes and Steven (Cheryl) Hein; nieces and nephews: Eric (Amanda) Grimes, Kristin (Trevor) Carpenter, Rachel Hein and Steven “Ross” Hein; grand-nephews: Jett Grimes, Bo Grimes and Hughie Hein. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his dogs, Jake and Bailey.