David Lee Graham

1943-2021

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — David Graham, 78, of Pleasant Prairie passed away on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at his home unexpectedly.

David was born on February 9, 1943 in Ottumwa, Iowa, the son of the late Charles and Ruth (Howard) Graham. He was born and raised in Iowa. His 6’6” stature, deep voice and gentle nature touched his family, friends and everyone he met along the way. His love for Iowa, country, and family guided his life.

David married Patricia Wagner on December 19, 1987 in Oregon, WI. He retired from the contractor’s office of Wickes Lumber, He then worked part time for First Student and Voestalpine. He enjoyed fishing, sitting around the fire, swapping stories with friends and family, and working on “Dad’s garage” projects.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia Graham of Pleasant Prairie; children, Darrin (Shannon) Graham of Lyndon Station, WI, Michelle (Aric) Sather of Altoona, WI, Jaimie (Chris) Pratt of Edgerton, WI; brother, James Graham of Arkansas; sister, Nancy (Jose) Espinosa of Iowa; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his sister, Sue.