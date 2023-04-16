DENNISION, OH - David M. Snider, 71, of Dennison, Ohio (formerly of Kenosha, WI), passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, of cancer, at home with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, Kim of 30 years; his four children: Shiloh (Kari) of Hayward, WI, Erin (Chuck Roehl) of Hayward, WI, Joshua (Mandy) of Stone Lake, WI, and Dakota Wilson (Samantha) of Dennison, OH; six grandchildren: Sam, Luke, Brodi, Darby, Chase, and Jayce. Also four brothers and two sisters.