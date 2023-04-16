David M. Snider
Nov. 10, 1951 - Feb. 13, 2023
DENNISION, OH - David M. Snider, 71, of Dennison, Ohio (formerly of Kenosha, WI), passed away Monday, February 13, 2023, of cancer, at home with his wife by his side. He is survived by his wife, Kim of 30 years; his four children: Shiloh (Kari) of Hayward, WI, Erin (Chuck Roehl) of Hayward, WI, Joshua (Mandy) of Stone Lake, WI, and Dakota Wilson (Samantha) of Dennison, OH; six grandchildren: Sam, Luke, Brodi, Darby, Chase, and Jayce. Also four brothers and two sisters.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles F. Snider; mother, Margaret H. Snider; brother, William J. Snider; and sister, Sharon L. Snider.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Donations to the American Cancer Society would be appreciated.