David Martin Fude

1937-2022

KENOSHA - David Martin Fude, 85, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at home.

Born in Fond Du Lac Co., WI, on August 9, 1937, he was the youngest of 11 children to the late Otto and Elsie (Schwandt) Fude.

David worked for American Motors, Renault, and Chrysler as a lineman and final repair for 30 years. He loved fixing cars, and his sarcastic quips were enjoyed by many.

On August 6, 1960, he married Marion Rose Bishop in Milwaukee. He was the very proud father of Martin (Judy), Ken (Deann), Duane (Brenda), Darren (Kristen), and his sweet loving daughter, Cynthia (Jeff).

David's grandchildren (six boys and six girls) always brought joy to his life. He is also a special great-grandfather to 13 children.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at The Fireside Restaurant, 2801 30th Avenue, at 2:00 p.m.

