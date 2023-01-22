David Michael Matalas

1952 – 2023

KENOSHA—David M. Matalas, 70 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital in Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He was born September 23, 1952, in Milwaukee, WI the son of the late Clarence and Elizabeth (Gelsone) Matalas. He was an only child but was fortunate to grow up with his beloved cousins, Charmaine and Janice. He attended local schools and graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1970.

David furthered his education at University of Wisconsin-Parkside. In 1984 he married Janet Dupuis, they later divorced but became great friends over the years. Together they raised two children, Katherine and David.

David spent the majority of his career working in the grocery business at SuperValu and Festival Foods. His love of people was shown in how he treated his customers and staff as family.

David was a loving grandpa and devoted as much time as possible to his granddaughter, Madelyn “Maddie”. He loved playing with her and her dog, Stella, being silly, and teaching her to bake cupcakes.

Survivors include his two children: Katherine (Eric) Deram and David (Kristi) Matalas; granddaughter, Madelyn; cousins: Charmaine and Janice; and former spouse Janet Matalas.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Charmaine, Mary, and Marisa for their support during David’s illness.

Visitation for David will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with prayers to follow, on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Proko Funeral Home. Interment will take place privately at St. George Cemetery.

