David R. Remus

1946 - 2020

David was born in Kenosha in 1946 and was proud to trace his family lineage all the way back to Mayflower descendant Nathaniel Warren. He proudly served his country in the army (1967-68), and in 1974 wed his loving wife Mary. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, at his best when he was in the woods, on the lake, or watching the wildlife from his backyard. A skilled salesman and people person, Dave carried a twinkle in his eye and always had something to say. He used this skill to open Damar Uniforms and Embroidery with his wife Mary, a business they ran together for 27 years. He loved people, always ready to volunteer and lend a helping hand. The two things he cared most for passing along was his faith in God and his love for the outdoors. He succeeded in both.