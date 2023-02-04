YORKVILLE—David V. Anderson, 52, of Yorkville, WI, husband of Robin Keen Anderson and father of Laurel Anderson, lost his short fight with pancreatic cancer on January 30, 2023 at Vitas Ruth House Hospice in West Allis, WI.

David grew up in Wilmot, WI and attended Wilmot Grade School and Wilmot Union High School. David went to Northwestern University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology-Archaeology. He was a member of the Northwestern University Marching Band and Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia professional music fraternity, Iota Chapter.

After graduation, he studied Piano Technology at Western Iowa Technical College. David’s interest in pianos began when he was 16 and his parents bought a piano stool that came with a free piano. He was fortunate to find a career that combined his interests in music, engineering and mechanics and used his skills as a woodworker, welder, designer and researcher.

He became a Registered Piano Technician in 1996 and was a member of the Piano Technicians Guild. David ran a piano service business for 20 years. In 2012, David started his dream job as a piano technician for the Northwestern University Bienen School of Music. He was promoted to Supervisor of the Office of Keyboard Maintenance in 2020. David was also one of the piano technicians for the Ravinia Festival and tuned for the Chicago Symphony and many great artists.

David had a wide range of interests and hobbies. He played euphonium in grade school and continued to play low brass instruments including baritone and trombone throughout his life. He performed with the Northwestern University Marching Band, Northshore Concert Band, Belle City Brassworks, Festival City Brass and the 1st Brigade Band. David also enjoyed fixing antique farm equipment and engines, tinkering with Cushman golf carts and collecting antique woodworking tools and machinery.

He learned how to weld and did electrical and plumbing work to renovate his own homes. David was a devoted father and one of his greatest joys was sharing his skills and working on projects together with his daughter Laurel. He was a lifetime member of the Kenosha County Fair Association and exhibited 4H projects and antique farm machinery when he was young. David attended the fair every year of his life except for 2020.

David is survived by his wife, Robin Keen Anderson; daughter, Laurel Anderson; parents, Glenn Anderson and Jill Anderson, parents-in-law, Edward Keen and Janice Keen; siblings: Amy Kessler (Merle Kessler), Daniel Anderson (Alan Taylor), Lisa Anderson (Rob Love), Thomas Anderson (Lindsey Anderson); and sister-in-law, Sarah Keen.

David’s family would like to thank the Northwestern Memorial Lake Forest Hospital Cancer Center physicians, nurses and staff for their compassionate care over the last two years and the caring staff at the Vitas Ruth House Hospice who ensured he was comfortable in his final moments.

True to how he lived his life, David donated his body to medical research. His final wish was that he would continue to educate and teach others. A Celebration of Life is being planned for spring, more information will be available at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating blood to Versiti or supporting the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://pancan.org/).

