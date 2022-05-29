Sept. 3, 1964—May 22, 2022

Dawn (Mentek) Bader, age 57, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI.

Born on September 3, 1964, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of Kenneth and Charlene (Meeker) Mentek. She grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Tremper High School. She later attended Cosmetology School in Lake Geneva, WI.

From 1990—2000, she worked at the Wheatland Center as a Bus Driver and Custodian.

Dawn enjoyed sewing, crafting, riding her Harley, and spending time with her grandkids. She was also a member of Abate of WI.

She will be missed by her mother, Charlene; her children, Megan (David) Bader and Morgan (Bradly) Bader; her step-children, Jason (Denise) Bader, Samantha (Scott) Schlesner; her grandchildren, Benelli, Ruger, Willow; her step-grandchildren, Brian, Courtnee, Alyssa, Cali, Jason Jr.; her brother, Ronald (Bonnie) Mentek; her nephew, Ronald (Samantha) Mentek Jr.; her niece, Amanda Mentek; her great-nephew, Kayce Mentek; and family and friends.

Dawn was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Mentek; her grandmothers, Marie Bond and Marg Meeker; her great-grandmother, Catherine Ventura; her aunt, Angeline Domino; her uncles, Robert and Ronald Meeker; and family and friends.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Memorial services honoring Dawn’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the funeral home. A celebration of life to follow at Stumble Inn Bar and Grill 1501 200th Avenue, Union Grove, WI.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101