Oct. 11, 1960—Aug. 28, 2022

Debbie Lynn Breigenzer, age 61, passed away at her residence on Sunday, August 28, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born in Viroqua, WI on October 11, 1960, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Silvia (Tunks) Brewer.

On July 7, 1979, Debbie was united in marriage to the love of her life, Mark Breigenzer, for 43 years.

Debbie was employed as a housekeeper with numerous hotels and cleaning companies. She loved her angel collection, listening to The Judds, going to the casino, taking vacations, shopping, and watching her TV in all of her fuzzy wuzzys; but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Debbie is survived by her husband, Mark Breigenzer; her children, Jacob Breigenzer, Christina Breigenzer and Timothy (Jina) Harris; her grandchildren, Austin, Arie, Kolton, Jaylen, Javionne and her only granddaughter, Jallainah; her sisters, Lisa Sevey, Trisha Brewer, Loretta Hawley and Ruth Lenfesty and her aunt, Diane Tadych.

In addition to her parents, Debbie was preceded in death by her brother, Allen Brewer and her sister, Dolores Bryant.

A Celebration of Life in her honor will be held with relatives and friends on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at the Brat Stop, 12304 75th Street, Kenosha from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. WEAR PINK!(:

Flowers are welcome or you may make a memorial donations in Debbie’s name to Susan G. Komen for the Cure, 13770 Noel Road, Suite 801889, Dallas, TX 75380 https://www.komen.org/ would be appreciated.

