1960-2020

Deborah “Debbie” Woods, 59, of Kenosha, passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on November 1, 1960, in Dayton, OH, she was the daughter of Neil Steele and Barbara (Bilbrey) Maxwell. She graduated from Wright State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work.

On November 6, 1982, she married Tim Woods in Dayton, OH. They moved to Kenosha in 1998.

Debbie worked as substitute teacher for the Kenosha Unified School District.

She was an active member of Great Lakes Church, where she frequently volunteered. She was an

avid walker, walking two miles a day. Debbie was big into playing bunko and mahjong. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family.

Debbie loved life and unselfishly focused on her family, friends, and neighbors. She had a gift of bringing groups together; building bonds that made people feel included and special, part of the family.