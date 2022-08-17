1953—2022
PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Deborah L. Adams, 69, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022, after a short illness.
Debbie was born in Kenosha, WI, on February 12, 1953, daughter of the late George and Shirley (Weidman) Jorgenson. She worked as a receptionist for Badger Press Photographics for over 20 years. She loved anything sports, Cubs, Blackhawks, and Packers. She loved going to horseshows, concerts, flea markets, and Renaissance Fair with Steffanie. Debbie was an avid Barbie collector and loved to go to the concerts at the Racine Zoo and craft fairs with her lifelong friend Corky.
She is survived by her daughter, Steffanie (Eric) Bodamer; and her brother, Tom (JoAnn) Jorgenson.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158.
