Deborah L. Adams

Debbie was born in Kenosha, WI, on February 12, 1953, daughter of the late George and Shirley (Weidman) Jorgenson. She worked as a receptionist for Badger Press Photographics for over 20 years. She loved anything sports, Cubs, Blackhawks, and Packers. She loved going to horseshows, concerts, flea markets, and Renaissance Fair with Steffanie. Debbie was an avid Barbie collector and loved to go to the concerts at the Racine Zoo and craft fairs with her lifelong friend Corky.