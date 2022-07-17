Dec. 14, 1958—July 10, 2022

WILMOT—Debra Ann Burns, 63, passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2022. She was born in Pennsylvania, on December 14, 1958, daughter of Jon and Joni (nee: Doyle) Stopa.

Debra worked as a union laborer for the Local 152, working mainly in road construction. She spent many years at Wilmot Mountain. Debra enjoyed art and loved music. She enjoyed gardening, skiing, and shopping around at flea markets. She recently became a grandmother and was very proud of her new granddaughter, Kinsley. Debra loved her family tremendously and will be dearly missed.

Debra leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Keanen (Kim Wilcheck) Burns; granddaughter, Kinsley Rae Burns; father, Jon Stopa; nephews: Kendon Burns, Casey Burns; brothers-in-law: Ken (Donna) Burns, Tim Burns; cousins: Tiffany Stopa, Amanda Lund, Heidi Sheen, Tracy Stopa; best friends, Jody (John) Ress; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Debra is preceded in death by her mother, Joni Stopa; former husband, Robert J. Burns, Jr.; and step-son, Eric Burns.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Debra on a later date. Please check the funeral home website for updated information when it becomes available.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000