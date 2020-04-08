Debra "Debi" Jackson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 25, 1956—April 5, 2020

Debi Jackson, 64, of Kenosha passed away on Sunday April 5, 2020 at The Manor of Kenosha surrounded by her loving family.

Debi was born on February 25, 1956 in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Eugene & Lorraine (Wilcop) Jackson. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha. Debi was employed at Frost Company, Badger Cork, Pepsi Company, the Kenosha County Court House, and the Kenosha County Register of Deeds over the years. She attended St. Luke’s Lutheran Church. Her hobbies included doing jig-saw puzzles, crafts, studying family history, loved animals, but most of all spending time with family & friends.

Survivors include her lifelong friend, Mike Falcone of NC; sisters, Loretta (Wayne) Walker of Pleasant Prairie, Brenda (David) Kurklis, and Donna (Mark) Alleman both of Kenosha; brother, Brian Jackson of WI; and her beloved cat, Lacey Rose. Debi was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Eugene Jr.; and nephew, Scott Becker.

Private family services will be held on Thursday April 9, 2020 at North Bristol Cemetery at 12:00 Noon.

Kenosha Funeral Services & Crematory

8226 Sheridan Rd.

Kenosha, WI 53143