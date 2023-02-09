Feb. 6, 1940—Feb. 6, 2023

KENOSHA—DeLaine “Dee” Pappas, nee Backman, 83, passed away on her birthday February 6, 2023.

Beloved mother of: James (Kathy Schulte) Pappas, Penny (Keith) Sauer, and Steve (Nicole) Pappas; loving grandmother of: Michelle, Lauren, and Sarah.

Dee moved to Kenosha from Scottsdale, AZ five years ago, residing at St. Catherine’s Commons, enjoying time with family and new friends.

Our family is grateful for the exceptional health care Dee received, and extend our gratitude to Dr. Poullette, the caring nurses and emergency room staff at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital, and emergency responders.

Visitation Saturday, February 11, 2023 10:00 AM, St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 2727 W. Winona St., Chicago, until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Interment Elmwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of your choice.

Information 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.