Oct. 30, 1935—Oct. 29, 2022

Delores Ann (Pillizzi) Weddel, age 86, passed away at Kenosha Place on Saturday, October 29, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on October 30, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Anna Marie (Vona) Pillizzi. She attended Bane Elementary School and Washington Junior High and was a graduate of Bradford High School.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Delores was employed at Jockey, Community Department Store, Ace Hardware, LPI and Dairyland Greyhound Park until her retirement.

Delores’s first love was her family and enjoyed spending time and vacationing with them. She loved going to the casino, bowling and especially being with her sisters and sisters-in-law making Italian cookies for Christmas. Delores loved being with her grandchildren and watching them play sports.

She is survived by her children, Chuck (Paula) Weddel, Mike (Cindy) Weddel, Anna (Daniel) Molgaard, Kelly (Gina) Weddel, Kevin (Ann) Weddel and Michelle (Sean) Maddox; her 12 grandchildren and her 16 great grandchildren; her brother, Donnie (Georgia) Pillizzi and her sister-in-law, MaryJane Pillizzi.

In addition to her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph Pillizzi, James Pillizzi, Sam Pillizzi, Jr., Louis (Muzzy) Pillizzi, Vicky Angotti, Virginia Pierce and a brother at infancy.

Funeral services honoring Delores’s life will be held on Friday, November 4, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church, 2224 45th Street, Kenosha. Interment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Delores will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home.

