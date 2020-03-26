1937—2020

Delores “Lori” Dorothy Aiello, age 82, of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born on June 20, 1937 in Burlington, Wisconsin to Ralph and Mildred (Thums) Christman and she was educated in the schools of Burlington. She married Frank Aiello on June 6, 1959 in Kenosha and the couple remained happily married together for over 60 years. Delores was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and after raising seven children worked for over 22 years with Liz Claiborne, a retail clothing store. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, traveling, playing bridge, knitting and her trips to casinos. Delores loved the sun and often traveled to Sarasota, Florida every winter until a few years before her passing. She will most be remembered for her love of her family and friends and her wonderful cooking, including making numerous Italian pasta dishes from scratch. Despite her large family Delores always made time for everyone, and she and her husband Frank worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids.