1937—2020
Delores “Lori” Dorothy Aiello, age 82, of Kenosha, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Delores was born on June 20, 1937 in Burlington, Wisconsin to Ralph and Mildred (Thums) Christman and she was educated in the schools of Burlington. She married Frank Aiello on June 6, 1959 in Kenosha and the couple remained happily married together for over 60 years. Delores was a longtime member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and after raising seven children worked for over 22 years with Liz Claiborne, a retail clothing store. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s sporting events, traveling, playing bridge, knitting and her trips to casinos. Delores loved the sun and often traveled to Sarasota, Florida every winter until a few years before her passing. She will most be remembered for her love of her family and friends and her wonderful cooking, including making numerous Italian pasta dishes from scratch. Despite her large family Delores always made time for everyone, and she and her husband Frank worked tirelessly to provide opportunities for their kids.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Jeanette Krause; her brother, Robert Christman and her brother-in-law, Richard Krause.
Delores is survived by, her husband, Frank Aiello; three sons, Bryan (Molly) Aiello, Michael Aiello, both of Kenosha and Andrew (Agnieszka) Aiello of Carmel, Indiana; four daughters, Virginia (Mark) Ebacher of Park Ridge, Illinois, Jayne Steinmetz of Kenosha, Karen (Dave) Parmentier and Shelly (Kevin) Peltier, both of Pleasant Prairie; 15 grandchildren, Andrea and Sabrina Aiello, Megan and Matthew (Kelsey) Steinmetz, Marisa (Danny) Simenson, Greg and Anna Ebacher, David (Bryanna), Jacob and Alex Parmentier, Grace and Luke Peltier and Aleksa, Avery and Austin Aiello; a great grandchild, Kaiden Steinmetz; three brothers, Ralph (Rosie), Norman (Carol) and Donald (Mary) Christman; as well as nieces, nephews and many friends.
The immediate family wishes to thank all of those who cared for Delores during her last days including Jim and Sandy Riese, Dr. Anna Silenzi, the wonderful doctors and nurses at Froedert South Hospital and Aurora St. Luke’s, and many other friends and family members.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial was held for Delores. An inurnment for Delores will be held at a later date at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.