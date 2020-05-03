Dennis A. DuChene

January 9, 1942 - April 19, 2020

He was born January 9, 1942 to Howard A. and Josephine (Johnson) DuChene. He was a wonderful husband to Barbara (Chillman) who he married on April 22, 1967. He was also a great father to Dennis II (Karen) and George (Denise). He was a man who believed in doing his best at whatever he did: son, brother, husband, member of Boy Scouts (Eagle Scout, Order of the Arrow, Sea Scout and Master of Scouts at NATO in Paris). He served in the Army through the Cold and Vietnam Wars. After his service, he worked for Standard Oil, AMOCO and BP. He believed in giving back to his friends and family. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Glenwood, IL, was a prolific blood donor, served the Red Cross in Florida as a shelter manager, and formed the first Certified Emergency Response Team in Venice, FL. However, his most favorite activity was serving as a Real Bearded Sandie Claus. He loved this with all his heart. His service and kindness will always be remembered.