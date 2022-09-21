JOHNSTOWN, PA—Dennis A. Hoff, 67, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept 16, 2022. He was born in Kenosha, WI, son of the late Wilfred and Clarice (Houston) Hoff.

He attended local schools there and went to University of Wisconsin in Milwaukee.

He worked in various jobs from Greyhound and a Housing Agency in CA, to high end department stores in Chicago, to QVC in West Chester, PA, and also as a Controller in a car dealership there, where he brought them up to speed from doing manual logs to a computerized system. He then landed a position at Intermedia Marketing Solutions, working from a phone rep all the way up to Regional Manager, moving him to South Carolina. He was then entrusted to open a facility in Johnstown, PA, thus another move up north, employing many people for many years, until IMM was bought by Qualfon which is still operational.

Dennis was a very likeable person, and had excelled in social skills which he used throughout his employment history, and yet he is also a very private person. He enjoyed dancing, where back in the seventies he and his friend Liz were so good that the floor would often part and they were given room to dance! He also enjoyed musicals, all categories of music, and always had a very inquisitive mind. He often said he is so full of “useless” information that if he ever got in a game show that required knowledge, he would have a great shot at winning.

Dennis is survived by his husband, Pete; his beloved dog, Mindy; sister, Sue (Gary) Hopper; brother, Doug (Samantha) Hoff; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Hospice and Pete for the wonderful care Dennis received. We all love you, Dennis!