Dennis Anthony Johnson, Sr.

July 22, 1944 - June 24, 2022

KENOSHA - Dennis Anthony Johnson, Sr. born July 22, 1944 in Kenosha, was born to Eternal Life June 24, 2022, at the age of 77. He died peacefully in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. He spent his youth growing up in Kenosha, moved to Florida and graduated from Stranahan High School. Dennis returned to his Kenosha roots to be around family and raise his own.

He worked in sales at Waukegan Steel as a purchaser for 33 years. His passions were fishing, hunting, golfing, being a Mason and Past Master of the Unity Lodge #367, the Packers, his garden and most of all his family.

Dennis is survived by, his wife of 53 years, Phyllis (Figura); a son, Dennis (Ann) Johnson, Jr.; two daughters: Robin (Jason) Mars and Lisa (Steve) Delis; proud papa of Madeline and Ava Mars and Christiana, Taso, and Niko Delis; as well as a brother-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives; and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, John Hopkins.

Funeral services for Dennis will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600–60th Street with interment to follow at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation will be held on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated in Dennis's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667