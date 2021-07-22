Dennis Ferdinand Chiappetta, Sr.

Always an ardent reader, Dennis’ love of books inspired him to start a long and fulfilling hobby as a rare book and art dealer. He always appreciated great literature and fine art in its many forms. He shared this passion with each of his five children and 24 grandchildren. He often gave others specific books as gifts for a reason. Each of Dennis’ books had a story beyond those told within its pages.Dennis was an extraordinary cook, a skill learned as a boy from his mother, Angie, and perfected over many years of experimenting. Whether he was preparing an extravagant Christmas Eve feast for 35, complete with traditional family dishes, or turning leftovers into flavorful meals, he did so with verve and humility. He always let his food speak for him. Good food was a demonstration of his love.Dennis was also an avid golfer, a passion inspired by his father, Ferdy, enjoying many rounds in the early morning on his own or with family. Golf was both an essential skill to master, and a lot of fun.In all interactions he had with family and friends, in the office, or the antiques market, he quietly modeled gentle humor, tact, diplomacy, and virtue, and he always upheld the truth while practicing the art of understatement.