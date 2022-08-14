1942 – 2022

KENOSHA—Dennis J. Porcaro, 80 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

He was born March 2, 1942, in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Michael and Caroline (Villella) Porcaro. He attended St. Mark Elementary School and graduated from St. Joseph Catholic Academy.

Dennis was a car enthusiast and owned a car dealership in town for many years. He was an avid antique collector and was a talented artist.

Survivors include numerous cousins and friends.

Chapel services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at All Saints Mausoleum, Pleasant Prairie, WI. Visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Hospice Alliance, 10220 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158, or St. Mark Catholic Church, 7117 14th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53143, in his memory.

