LAONA - Dennis J. Sucharda, 76, of Laona, passed away Saturday, December, 31, 2022 at home while under the care of Compassus Hospice with his loving wife of nearly 54 years by his side after a courageous six month battle with cancer.

Dennis was born September, 25, 1946 to the late Lester and Helen (Zalubowski) Sucharda in Kenosha, WI. Following his graduation from Mary D. Bradford High School, he was drafted in the United States Marine Corp., proudly serving his country from 1966-1968.

Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he started his 46 year journey as an over the road truck driver. For 36 years, he was an Owner/Operator. The last 10 years of his career, he drove for R&L Carriers of Milwaukee.

After his retirement, he and Janice purchased land and built their retirement home near Laona, WI. In his free time he could be found hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and occasional trips to area casinos. Dennis was also a collector of old cars, thus leading him and Janice to car shows such as Iola and Jefferson, WI.

Survivors include his wife Janice; nieces, nephews; and many great family friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, son Dennis, Jr. "DJ" and brothers: John and Patrick.

Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Proko Funeral Home located at 5111-60th Street, Kenosha, WI 53144 from 10:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Hanson officiating. Burial will follow services at All Saints Cemetery in Pleasant Prairie where Military Honors will be conducted.

Online condolences can be made by visiting www.weberhillfuneralhome.com.