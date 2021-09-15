Dennis Paul Gerou

Dennis Gerou, surrounded by his children and wife, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, September 12, 2021, due to a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Den was born to Robert Sr. and Mildred Gerou on July 25, 1958. Den was a lifetime resident of Kenosha County who had a passion for farming. Following graduation from high school, Robert (Bob) Gerou Jr. and Den established Gerou Brother’s Farm in Bristol. Den was united in marriage to Camille (Fox) Gerou on January 21, 1984. They were blessed with two children: Kate Lynn Gerou (1993) and David Robert Gerou (1996). Den then went to work for Schmidt Implement (now Mid-State Equipment) in 1996. For 25 years, he helped John Deere customers find the parts they needed. Den loved to restore tractors in his free time with his brother, Bob, and son, David. He is survived by his wife, Camille; daughter, Kate; and son, David (Haley Fliess) Gerou. Den also leaves behind his siblings Peg Herrmann, Don Gerou, and Bob Gerou (Cheryl); his niece, Kris Pielhau; and nephews, Brian and Adam Gerou. He was preceded in death by his parents.