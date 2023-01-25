Aug. 2, 1947—Jan. 20, 2023

BURLINGTON—Dennis R. Mich, 75, of Burlington, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Timber Oaks in Union Grove.

Born in Kenosha, WI on August 2, 1947, he was the son of Urban and Mary (nee Daniels) Mich. His early life was spent in Kenosha, where he graduated from St. Joseph’s High School and Kenosha Technical Institute with a degree in Automotive Tune-ups. On July 9, 1994 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha, he was united in marriage to Elaine Bernacchi. Following marriage, they made Burlington their home.

Dennis worked for Peter Pirsch and delivered furniture for Schuette-Daniels Furniture. He was a member of St. Mary Immaculate Conception Church and Knights of Columbus. Dennis was a very friendly person, who turned strangers into friends with no effort at all, he was a Chicago Bears fan, who liked to cheer for his team while he was with his “Packer Fan” family. He enjoyed genealogy and at one time had a large beer stein collection. He also loved being able to build a cabin up North with his siblings, and he loved spending time there.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Elaine Bernacchi-Mich; siblings: Patricia (Ralph) Zuzinec, Gerald (Margo) Mich, Donald (Susan) Mich, Peter (Frank Nardine) Mich, Paul (Maria) Mich, Robert (Anne) Mich, Richard (Patricia) Mich and Kathleen (Michael) Torine; sister-in-law, Kristine Krier Mich; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and lots of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Marilyn Ladwig, brother-in-law, Mark Ladwig, brother, Marvin Krier Mich and an infant brother, Joseph Mich.

The family would like to thank those who helped Dennis over the last year and a half.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Love, Inc. or American Diabetes Assoc.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 9:30 until 10:30 AM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Dennis will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park in a Private Family Service.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434