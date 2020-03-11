Dennise M. Zanotti
Dennise M. Zanotti, age 76 formerly of Kenosha, late of Fox Lake IL died March 7th, 2020 in Highwood IL at Aperion Care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday March 13th, 2020 at 1:00PM at St. Peters Catholic Church in Volo Il. (27551-Volo Village Road, Volo IL, 60073.) Visitation will take place on Friday at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of mass. Private burial will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Kenosha.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

