Dexter Michael "Mike" Bovee

Aug. 28, 1973 - April 5, 2023

SKOKIE, IL - Dexter Michael "Mike" Bovee, age 49, currently resides in Skokie, IL, formerly of Kenosha, WI.

Beloved husband of Andrea Finnegan and loving father of Max and Sam Bovee. Cherished son of Mary Bovee and devoted brother of Eric Bovee. Proud uncle of Tristan and Marina Bovee. Dear son-in-law of Robert and Elfriede Finnegan and esteemed brother-in-law of Thomas Finnegan.

Mike, Mikey, Bov, Dexter. husband, father, son, brother, uncle, friend, family . . . always and forever in our hearts.

Visitation Sunday, April 30, 2023, 1:00 p.m. until time of a Celebration of Life Ceremony beginning at 3:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Services, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, Skokie, IL 60077. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: DAV – Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250 (www.dav.org) or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).