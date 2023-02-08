Aug. 12, 1941—Feb. 5, 2023

KENOSHA—Diana “Dotty” M. Becker, 81, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her residence.

She was born on August 12, 1941 to the late Walter and Clara (Schneider) Langenbach in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

On August 15, 1970 she married Gerald D. Becker in Waukegan, IL.

Dotty loved shopping and was known as an Olympic Gold Medal shopaholic. She loved driving and going up north to their cabin. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Dotty is survived by her loving husband Gerald; her children: Justine (Steve) Kevek, Kenneth John Becker, Chandra (Don) Dickerson, Heidi Becker and Jerry Becker, Jr.; her 14 grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; and her sisters: Carol (Mike) Zaruk and Holly (Wayne) Greisen.

She is preceded in death by her twin brother, Ronald “Bobo” Langenbach and a grandson, Aidan Law Jankiewicz.

A Celebration of Life for Dotty will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials would be appreciated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

