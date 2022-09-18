Diane Delaney, 70, passed away peacefully, Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus.

She was born on May 6, 1952 in Kenosha.

Diane worked at AMC/Chrysler for many years. She was also a nurse’s aide at the old St. Catherine’s Hospital.

Diane loved all animals especially her beloved dogs Roxy, Tootie and Bandit. She enjoyed going to Red Lobster, pottery, an avid Packers fan, diehard Elvis fan and playing bingo.

Diane was a great mother and loved her son unconditionally, was a great aunt and was a good friend too many.

She is survived by her sister, Brenda; nieces; nephews; and a dear friend of Suzy for over 40 years.

She is preceded in death by her son, Troy Owens II.

Private Graveside Services will be held.

