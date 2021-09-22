1944 — 2021

Diane M. Lagunas, 76, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Zilber Family Hospice in Milwaukee.

Born in Michigan on November 15, 1944, she was the daughter of George and Dorothy (nee Keister) Kuhart. She grew up and attended schools in Illinois and has been a resident of Wisconsin since 1965. On February 14, 2016 in Burlington, she was united in marriage to Arturo Lagunas.

Diane worked in the shipping department for Saint Gobain Glass in Burlington. She liked to read, watch television and spend time outdoors doing yardwork and flower gardening.

Diane is survived by her husband, Arturo; children: Scott (Pam) Amborn, Brian (Debra) Amborn, Richard (Julie) Amborn and Steven (Gail) Amborn; many grandchildren; siblings: John Kuhart, Kathleen (Steve) Smith, David (Barbara) Kuhart, Barbara Sadler, Joseph Kuhart, James (Mary) Kuhart, Charles Kuhart, Mary (Patrick) McCole and Robert Kuhart; and brother-in-law, Bobby Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Bridgett Amborn, and sisters: Jane Lancaster and Linda Kuhart.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Aurora at Home Hospice, along with the staff at Zilber Family Hospice, for their care and compassion during this time.