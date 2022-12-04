Diane M. Pappianne

1948 – 2022

KENOSHA—Diane Marie Pappianne, 74 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Robin Way Assisted Living, Kenosha, WI.

She was born October 16, 1948, in Kenosha, WI the daughter of the late Randell and Mary (Fraley) Packard. She graduated from Gateway Technical College and worked as a Secretary for Abbott Laboratories, North Chicago, IL for many years before her retirement.

Dee was a talented crafter of numerous capacities; crocheting, knitting, ceramics, stamp making, and jewelry making were some of her favorites. She loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sister, Elaine Cappozzo; brother-in-law, Gary Jelinek; nieces and nephews: Gabriel Cappozzo, Tony Cappozzo, Mathew (Marissa Kowal) Jelinek, Jennifer (Andrew) Ledanski, and Ashley Jelinek; and five great nieces.

In addition to her parents, Dee was preceded in death by sisters, Karen Jelinek and (infant) Sandy Packard.

Memorial service and interment will be held in Crandon, WI at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org, in her memory.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit & Sign Dee’s Online Memorial Book at: