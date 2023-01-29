Diane P. Gaertner

July 30, 1949 - Jan. 25, 2023

KENOSHA - Diane P. Gaertner, age 73, of Kenosha, WI, died January 25, 2023, at Brookside Care Center in Kenosha, WI. She was born on July 30, 1949 the daughter of the late Peter and Pearl (Stienke) Gaertner.

During her life Diane was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Twin Lakes, WI where she taught preschool and Sunday school. She worked for many years at Intermatic in Spring Grove, IL. Diane loved spending time with her family and her beloved horse, Tommy and dog, Hoyt.

Survived by her sister, Joanne Grzonka; niece, Lynn (Andrew) McFarlane; great-nephews: Jake (Brittany) McFarlane and Dustin McFarlane; great-great-nieces: Jessica and Brylee McFarlane; sisters-in-law: Debbie Gaertner and Alice Gaertner; brother-in-law, Albert Smith. Further survived by many other nieces and nephews, family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers: Peter Gaertner, George (Diana) Gaertner, Art Gaertner, John (Sue) Gaertner; sisters: Jean (Leonard) Gilardi and Lori Smith.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 5:30 PM at Hope Lutheran Church, 876 Lance Dr., Twin Lakes, WI. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until time of services. Dinner to follow at church. Memorials in Diane's name may be made Hope Lutheran Church.

