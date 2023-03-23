1965-2023

KENOSHA—Diann Adele Gifford, 57 years old, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 16, 2023, at Froedtert South–Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha, on September 7, 1965, she was the fifth child and second daughter of the late James P. and Florence M. (Laurenzi) Gifford.

Diann was educated at Holy Rosary School, McKinley Jr. High, and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1983. She went on to work various jobs including being a Bank Teller and Executive Secretary, then went back to school at St. Catherine’s School of Radiology to become an X-ray Technician. Afterwards, she lived in Ft. Myers, FL, for a short time, working in a doctor’s office as the Office Manager.

She enjoyed playing sports, especially volleyball and softball. She loved to read and ride horses, especially her horse—Laurence “Larry”.

She married Michael J. McDermott, Jr. on August 8, 1987, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. They divorced in 1991.

Survivors include her six siblings: James M. (Linda) Gifford, Mark (Vicki) Gifford, Brian (Nancy) Gifford, Marie (Rick) Stella, Michael Gifford, and Marla (Gino) Antonacci; and is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joseph and Adele Laurenzi and Merle and Cora Gifford; and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Gifford.

Inurnment will take place on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at All Saints Mausoleum, 3300 Springbrook Rd., in the small chapel at 11:00 a.m. A Memorial Visitation will follow at Proko Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family.

