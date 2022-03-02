1934 – 2022

KENOSHA — Dolores A. Hunkeler, 88, of Kenosha, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 6, 1934, in Kenosha, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Carmella (Costanzo) Brittelli. She attended Bain Elementary, McKinley Junior High School, and graduated from Bradford High School, and UW-La Crosse where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Teaching.

After graduating, she moved to California for a year where she taught school and swimming lessons. She then moved back to Kenosha, where she taught at Lincoln and Bain Elementary Schools until her retirement.

On August 11, 1962, she married the love of her life, Lee Hunkeler at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on September 20, 2015.

Dolores was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, the Italian American Women’s Auxiliary, the Catholic Women’s Club, the Kenosha Country Club, the Roma Lodge, and the Pleasant Prairie Gardening Club. She was one of the founding members of the Tremper High School Athletic Booster Club. She was very active in the Kenosha Senior Center. Dolores belonged to the Kenosha Little Theater, where she performed on many of the stages her husband built.

She loved to travel with Lee and her family. They had visited all 50 states and several European countries. In her younger years, she was an outstanding swimmer. She swam competitively for a club team. Dolores was a huge fan of Tremper Football (where her son-in-law, Frank Matrise, Jr. coached for many years), St. Joseph Catholic Academy Football and Basketball teams, and the UW Badgers sports. Above all else, she cherished time spent watching her daughter, Wendy, and grandchildren, Katie and Kyle, in their various activities. It was the highlight of her being a mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Wendy Matrise of Kenosha; and beloved twin grandchildren: Katelyn “Katie” and Kyle Matrise. She is further survived by other special family and friends.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Oakley Gerth and Rose Romano; one brother, Joseph Brittelli; and son-in-law, Frank A. Matrise, Jr.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dolores’ caregivers, Paula, Rhonda, and Christine.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Mass will be livestreamed. Please visit funeral home website for details. Entombment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be used for her grandchildren, Katelyn and Kyle, St. Joseph Catholic Academy-Frank Matrise, Jr. Scholarship, or Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha-Frank Matrise, Jr./Pat Quilling Scholarship would be appreciated by the family.

