Dolores Agnes Stratton

Dolores was part of the Kenosha Womens Bowling Association as director-at-large from 1954-1963. Elections started in 1964 and she was elected director of that board until 1975. She was elected to be association secretary in 1975 and held that position until 1985 when she chose not to run again. She was re-elected as a director in 1986 and served until elected president in 1998 serving 2 years. She was the only member holding both secretary and president positions. The honor of life member was presented in 2000.

Other affiliations in bowling included coach/secretary of the junior program at the Eagles Lanes; member of city junior association for 2 years; delegate to the Wisconsin Womens Bowling Association convention 33 years as of 2008; delegate to WIBC National Convention 30 years as of 2005; attended the first combined WIBC/WBA convention in Orlando in 2006; was on the original board of the Kenosha Mixed Team Tournament starting in 1977 to 1991; member of national, state and local 600 club; member of National and State Womens Bowling Writers Club; teller at state convention; credentials committee of national convention from 1983-1984; state credentials from 1985-1986 and 1990-1991; member of state luncheon committee in Hartford in 1987 and Reno in 1988; board member of Kenosha Bowling Council from 1988-1989.