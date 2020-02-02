July 14, 1923—January 30, 2020

Dolores “Dorothy” Ralph (nee: Sepanski), age 96, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

Born on July 14, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline (Miezio) Sepanski.

She was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church and the former St. Casimir Catholic Church.

On August 21, 1948 she was united in marriage to Edwin S. Ralph at St. Casimir Catholic Church. After 47 years of marriage, Edwin preceded her in death on October 13, 1995.

Dorothy was employed with Coopers for seven years, a dedicated homemaker and wonderful mother to her children. She loved gardening and had a desire for collecting bird figurines, but most of all she loved a variety of music especially Polka.

She will be remembered as a fantastic mother who enjoyed spending time with her family and watching ME TV. Dorothy was known for her famous potato pancakes and pasties from her Polish heritage and loved the color purple. She received several pins for being a generous donor at the Blood Centers of Wisconsin.

