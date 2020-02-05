Dolores "Dorothy" Ralph
Dolores "Dorothy" Ralph

Dolores "Dorothy" Ralph

July 14, 1923—January 30, 2020

Dolores “Dorothy” Ralph (nee: Sepanski), age 96, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.

She is survived by her children, Linda Mercer, Karen (Angie Mercer) Ralph, Kris (Rick Luxem) Ralph and Ronald Ralph; her four grandchildren; her three great grandchildren and her parakeet Tiny her bird.

Funeral services honoring Dolores’s life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Casimir Cemetery. A visitation for Dolores will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 7th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to the American Cancer Society, N19W24350 Riverwood Drive, Waukesha, WI 53188 and to the Diabetes Research Foundation, 3333 N. Mayfair Rd #107, Milwaukee, WI 53222 would be appreciated.

