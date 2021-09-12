PHOENIX, AZ — Dolores (Lorry) Ellison, 92, formerly of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. Lorry was born in Racineon March 30, 1929, daughter of the late Harry H. and Rose E. (Nee: Burdick) Beatty. She grew up in Racine and attended St. Catherine’s Catholic High School.

On May 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Arthur (Bob) Ellison, who preceded her in death on April 24, 2018. Lorry was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic and participated in several church functions, which included making rosaries and baking treats. She had an artistic talent and passion for cake decorating for most of her life. In addition to making countless wedding cakes over the years, she also taught cake decorating to students at Holy Rosary School. Lorry also held positions at Western Printing and K-Mart Corporation.