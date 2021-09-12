March 30, 1929 — Sep. 6, 2021
PHOENIX, AZ — Dolores (Lorry) Ellison, 92, formerly of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021, in Phoenix, AZ. Lorry was born in Racineon March 30, 1929, daughter of the late Harry H. and Rose E. (Nee: Burdick) Beatty. She grew up in Racine and attended St. Catherine’s Catholic High School.
On May 1, 1954, she was united in marriage to Arthur (Bob) Ellison, who preceded her in death on April 24, 2018. Lorry was a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church. She was a devout Catholic and participated in several church functions, which included making rosaries and baking treats. She had an artistic talent and passion for cake decorating for most of her life. In addition to making countless wedding cakes over the years, she also taught cake decorating to students at Holy Rosary School. Lorry also held positions at Western Printing and K-Mart Corporation.
She is survived by her three sons: Gene (Corky), Winthrop Harbor, IL, Robert, Kenosha, and Eric (Beth), Phoenix, AZ; grandsons: Nathan (Rhianna), Noah, Michael and Joseph; great-granddaughter, Stella; and great-grandson Maddon.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Arthur and Louise Ellison; sisters: MaryAnn Beatty, Sr. Elizabeth Mary Fritchen, S.S.S.F. and Monica (Finian) Darga; brothers: Melvin and Dallas Fritchen, John (Nancy) Beatty, and Elmer Beatty.
She had a great love for her entire family and will be dearly missed. Some of her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren. Lorry spent the past five years in Phoenix, AZ.
Funeral services will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Rd., on Friday, September 17, 2021. A visitation in the church will be held starting at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please send donations in Lorry’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).
