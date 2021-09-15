 Skip to main content
Dolores (Lorry) Ellison
Dolores (Lorry) Ellison, 92, formerly of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Funeral services will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 5804 Sheridan Rd., on Friday, September 17, 2021. A visitation in the church will be held starting at 9:00 a.m. and will be followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow at All Saints Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please send donations in Lorry’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 (www.stjude.org).

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

