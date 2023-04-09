Dolores Mae (Gratz) Fox
Dolores Mae (Gratz) Fox "Foxie", age 80, passed away at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital on Saturday, April 1, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.
Funeral services with Wisconsin Nurses Honors honoring Dolores's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A visitation for Dolores will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
In honor of Dolores everyone is encouraged to wear purple.
Complete obituary information is available on the Piasecki Funeral Home website.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101