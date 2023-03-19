Don G. Otto

1952-2023

KENOSHA - Don G. Otto, 70, of Kenosha, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, at Froedtert South – Pleasant Prairie.

Born in Kenosha, on May 15, 1952, he was the son of the late Donald T. and Marie E. (Hamelink) Otto. A lifelong resident of Kenosha, he was educated in local schools and graduated from Tremper High School in 1970.

Don was a Material Handler at Snap-On Tools from 1972 until 2004, and was a member of the Local 34 Machinists.

Survivors include his daughter, Lori Otto; three grandsons: Xavier Bell, Christopher Breez, and Kaleb Otto; and four great-grandchildren.

Per Don's wishes, services were held privately at All Saints Mausoleum.

