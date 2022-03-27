Don R. Kessel

1929 – 2022

PADDOCK LAKE—Don Raoul Kessel, 92 years old, of Paddock Lake, WI passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Hospice Alliance Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie, WI.

Born in La Crosse, WI, Don graduated from Northwestern University, Evanston, IL with a Master’s degree in Spanish. On June 9, 1956, Don married Evelyn Hinz and lived in Glenview, IL for many years before settling in Paddock Lake, WI 25 years ago.

Don started his teaching career at Gross School in Brookfield, IL and then taught seventh grade science at Thacker Junior High School and later Iroquois Junior High School, both in Des Plaines, IL. He also spent time teaching a night school Spanish class.

Don was an educated man, with many interests; Civil War, early American History, woodworking, collecting wooden airplanes, and botany were among his favorites. He also volunteered as a Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 69. He was the proud father of three Eagle Scouts.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Evelyn; six children: Karen Margosian of Kenosha, WI, Thomas (Michelle) Kessel of Armstrong Creek, WI, Michael (Kelly) Kessel of Salem, WI, Daniel (Terri) Kessel of Silver Lake, WI, Gregory (Monica) Kessel of Richmond, IL and Benjamin (Jennifer) Kessel of Bristol, WI; grandchildren: Jeremy, John, Carol, Megan, Michael, Nicole, Allison, Jessica, Jenna, Shannon, Kevin, Natalie, Alexandra, Ann, Lorelei, Stanley and Jacob; and great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Aurora, Alia, Maddix, Marcella, Adalynn, Jeffrey, Kacie, Sammy, and Erin; siblings: Kenneth (Sandra) Kessel of East Troy, WI and Susan Baggette of Frederick, MD.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 Noon at Proko Funeral Home, with services commencing at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to Mackinac Associates, PO Box 567, Mackinaw City, MI 49701 or through the website www.mackinacassociates.com in his memory.

