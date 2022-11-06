Dona J. Berta

Dec. 12, 1943—Oct. 31, 2022

KENOSHA—Donna J. Berta, age 78, a resident of Kenosha, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Campus.

She was born on December 12, 1943, in Kenosha to the late Edward and LaVila (Mercier) Bareika.

She graduated Bradford High School in Kenosha and continued her education at the Racine Cosmetology School.

On August 1, 1962, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert “Bob” Berta in Waukegan, IL and they were the proud parents of three children.

She started her career working at Tres Chic Beauty Shop and successfully went on to owning two shops of her own, The Uptown Beauty Shop and The Avenue Salon. Her love for the elderly brought her to J’s Salon where she enjoyed working over 20 years at various assisted living facilities in Kenosha until her shoulder surgery and was forced to retire after 60 years.

Her best memories were the awesome pool parties and camping outings with Bob, their children and many, many, friends. She was a long-time member of the Moose Club in Kenosha.

She is survived by her three children: Terri Berta of Pleasant Prairie, Jenny Pacetti (Frank) of Kenosha and Robert T. “Rob” Berta of Kenosha; one grandson, Troy Berta; and one sister, Joan (Jeff) Meisenheimer of Prairie du Sac, WI; also, by her fur baby, Sweet Pea. She is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Margie, and her husband.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Bloom and Dr. Pulla for the wonderful care they provided Donna through the years.

Funeral services will be on Monday, November 7, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601-Washington Road or the corner of Washington Road and Green Bay Road in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Monday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of services.

