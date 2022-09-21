 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Bonner

Donald Bonner

Donald Bonner

1962 - 2022

Donald Bonner, age 59, passed away on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

Born on September 18, 1962, he was the son of Joseph and Barbara (Wolfe) Brand.

For the last 28 years, Donald delivered parts for Jantz Towing- Yard 4.

He enjoyed golfing, gambling, motorcycles and his time at his camper.

He will be missed by his mother, Barbara Brand; his children, Nicole and Dolly; his granddaughter, Brooklynn; his sister, Tammy (Todd Smith) Bonner; his special nephews and nieces, Tiffany (Andy) Kleinow and their children, Seth, Caleb and Brilynn, Kristina (Charles) Morgan and their sons, Cameron and Jayce (Don's lil buddy); his two fur buddies, Snowball and Kia, and his fish, Cleopatra.

Donald was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; his sons, Daniel and Vincent; his brother, Keith; his nephew, Brian Smith.

A gathering honoring Donald's life will be held on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the family would be appreciated.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue • 262-658-4101

www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com

