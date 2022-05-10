1941-2022

KENOSHA—Donald C. Gierl, 80, of Kenosha, passed away from cancer on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Owen, WI, on September 5, 1941, he was the son of Morris and Caroline (Lehman) Gierl. He grew up on a dairy farm in Abbotsford, WI, and relocated to Kenosha in 1960.

Don served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was honorably discharged after six years of service.

On May 22, 1965, he married Kay Molinaro at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish.

Don was employed at American Motors, Chevrolet Dealerships, owned and operated the Sports Page Bar, and then worked for the City of Kenosha until his retirement in 2002.

He enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Land O’ Lakes with his family fishing, hunting, boating, and riding his ATV. He also enjoyed bowling, playing cards and cribbage with friends. He was a Die Hard Packer Fan. He was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish and the Holy Name Society. He was also a member of the Brothertown Indian Nation, the American Legion, and Moose Lodge #286.

Survivors include his wife, Kay Gierl; four children: Patricia (Patrick) Istvanek, Charles (Sally) Gierl, Gregory (Kathi Wendt) Gierl, and Kristina (Lawrence) Van Bogelen; 10 grandchildren: Daniel (Samantha), Michael, Kathryn and Joseph Istvanek, Matthew (Emily Orabutt), Paul (Leah Tirabassi), Geena and Kaylee Gierl, Alexander and Chloe Van Bogelen; two brothers: Robert (Patsy) and Richard (Kathy) Gierl; two brothers-in-law: Mark (Sharon), Sr. and Dean (Patricia) Molinaro; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Caroline Gierl; a brother, David Gierl; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Albert and Bernice Molinaro; and a sister-in-law, Gail Molinaro.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish, 2224 45th Street, at 10:00 a.m. Prayers will begin at the funeral home prior at 9:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Parish would be appreciated by the family.

