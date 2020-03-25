Donald Carl Warnock

1943—2020

Donald was born on June 14, 1943 in Kenosha, the son of the late Carl & Elizabeth (Molinaro) Warnock. He was educated in Kenosha schools and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1961. Donald married the love of his life, Nancy Haubrich, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Kenosha on May 24, 1969—the only sunny Saturday during that month. After a long and varied series of jobs, Don spent his last 26 working years as a Construction Project Manager at the United States Military Entrance Processing Command—Great Lakes.

Don had a great devotion to sunshine and summertime, which was clear in how much time he spent playing softball and working in his yard. When not on the ball field or in the yard, Don could be found dancing to rock and roll music in the kitchen, sneaking off to Seven Mile Fair with his younger brother Jeff, going for drives down by the lake (sometimes observing the speed limit), and drinking beer while eating pizza and watching his ridiculously large TV. Don’s retirement years were some of the happiest of his life, as he was able to spoil his three cherished grandchildren, who knew that Grandpa would never say no to taking them out to dinner and would always have money in his pockets for the ice cream man.