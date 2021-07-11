Oct. 3, 1947 — July 8, 2021

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Donald David Gardner, 73 years, old of Pleasant Prairie, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Advocate Condell Medical Center, Libertyville, IL.

He was born October 3, 1947, in Highland Park, IL the son of the late David and Verlie (Willie) Gardner. He grew up in Deerfield, IL, at age eight his family moved to Riverwoods, IL. He graduated from Deerfield High School in 1965 and went on to attend both MATC and the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater. He worked for several service stations before owning and operating his own Texaco in the mid 1970’s. On June 26, 1987, he married Janet Lucente and they settled in Pleasant Prairie 20 years ago.

Don loved rocks, antiques, and Harley Davidson motorcycles. He enjoyed listening to music, a passion he and Janet shared. Don liked traveling to Door County, WI where he built a home. He will be remembered as a sweet and caring man, and a devoted son.

Survivors include: his wife of 34 years, Janet; children: Nicole (Felicia Courtney) Trom Gardner, Jimmy Trom Gardner, Don “DJ” (Veronica) Gardner; a sister, Betty Hardenburg; and three grandchildren: Ayden, Madison and Mary Gardner.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Gardner.