Donald Dejno

While a principled man with a work ethic second to none, he would always acknowledge that his success rested upon the hands of the good men around him and the goodness of God. His son, Larry Dejno, who worked with him most of his 40 years in business was his right arm whom he loved and valued dearly. His daughters, sons-in-laws, daughter-in-law, and grandchildren have been an integral part of the success of the ongoing family business.

He was always dreaming and implementing business ideas, providing work for others, and thinking about his grandchildren. While always a productive man, he always found time to be there for you when you needed him most. He truly cared for people as well as productivity. Because he was most affected by the forgiveness that he received from His Savior Jesus, he was a man of both forgiveness and repentance. While a man of few words and strong convictions, he was a man with an emotional and tender heart. He would want you to know that there is forgiveness and acceptance in the person of Christ.

He led a prayer group in 1972 that met in the basement of St. Mary’s Catholic Church that eventually became Living Light Christian Church. At Living Light he faithfully and passionately served as an elder, marriage workshop leader, and encourager until the end.