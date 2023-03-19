Donald E. LaJeunesse

June 3, 1930 - March 15, 2023

PLEASANT PRAIRIE - Donald (Dutch) E. LaJeunesse, age 92, passed away peacefully on March 15, 2023. The son of the late Louis and Leona (Richards) LaJeunesse, Dutch was born in Kenosha on June 3, 1930. Dutch was welcomed at the gates of heaven by his late wife, Marilyn C. LaJeunesse. Together they raised their family in Kenosha and shared 61 wonderful years together in marriage. Sadly, his wife preceded him in passing on February 24, 2012.

He was the loving father of Debra (Jim) Drissel, Richard (Celeste) LaJeunesse, Donald (Jacky) LaJeunesse, and Kari (Richard) Aiello. Proud grandfather of Liz and Adam Drissel, Eric, Melissa (Pierick) and Janelle LaJeunesse, Jackie and Danielle LaJeunesse, and Victor, Max, Justine (Wikstrom), and Luke Aiello. Treasured great-grandfather of Kallie and Emily Drissel, Faith, Sydney, Rylee and Kaleb Drissel, Garrett Aiello, and Desmond Pierick and one more on the way.

Loving friend and warm companion of Denise Nelson. They shared fun times together each day, with the highlight being Friday nights out dining followed by dancing at the Moose Club.

Dutch has a surviving sister Marie (Yvonne) VanSwol. He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard, and sisters, Pearl Buchnis, and Dora Larson.

Dutch had a very successful 32-year career at American Motors/Chrysler retiring as a design engineer. Dutch was one of the fortunate ones who was moved to Detroit when all operations were closed in Kenosha. Fortune struck again when Chrysler moved him back to Kenosha and he retired in 1990.

One of Dutch's proudest accomplishments was helping his son Donald start a new business, Process Pipe and Valve in 1995. He was active in the business until be stepped away in March 2019. Another thing Dutch mentioned with pride was that he built from the ground up the family's house on 25th Avenue where the family was raised, and he and Marilyn lived until they moved to Detroit. They were later one of the first to own a home at Prairie Lake Estates in Pleasant Prairie, where he lived across from the lake until his passing.

Dutch had a very outgoing personality and made friends easily. "Life of the party", "favorite uncle" were comments often heard by his children. Family picnics, northern WI vacations, and camping were his favorite getaways. Card playing, bowling, jarts, badminton, dancing and golf were his favorite activities. He was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church. Dutch proudly served his country in the National Guard.

Funeral services honoring Donald's life will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave. Interment will follow in St. George Cemetery. A visitation for Donald will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143 or to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 7400 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101