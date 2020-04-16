Donald F. Preiss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1926-2020

Donald Frank Preiss, 93 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, April 13, 2020, at his home.

He was born September 5, 1926 in Kenosha, WI the son of the late Joseph and Alice (Schnuckel) Preiss. Don graduated from Kenosha High School. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII and the Korean Conflict. Before retiring in 1986, he was employed by Dynamatic for 40 years, where he met Stella Ceizyk and they married on April 28, 1956 at St. Mary Catholic Church.

In his younger years, Don took singing lessons, and he participated and won in radio broadcasted amateur contests in Kenosha, Milwaukee and Chicago. He was part of a singing group with his father, called the Hawaiian Serenaders as well a group called the GI Octet. Don was proud of the fact that he had regularly donated blood for decades to local blood banks. After his retirement, Don enjoyed watching over his beloved grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of nearly 64 years, Stella; his children, David Preiss of Kenosha, WI, Mary (Roy) Mukka of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Anne (Troy Bryan) Lynch of Milwaukee, WI; five grandchildren, Melissa (Jay), Joshua, Heather (Shawn), Alex, and Elaine; and five great-grandchildren, Sierra, Sebastian, Samantha, Catalina, and Carlos.